Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report sales of $236.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.90 million to $238.91 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $216.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SHC stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sotera Health by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

