Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post sales of $181.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.10 million and the highest is $188.77 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $725.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $730.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $779.07 million, with estimates ranging from $769.50 million to $788.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,089,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

