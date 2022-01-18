Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

