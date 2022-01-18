Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

