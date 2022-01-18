Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.33 EPS

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.