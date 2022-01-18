Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report $595.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.50 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $272.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

