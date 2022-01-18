Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report sales of $25.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.18 million and the highest is $26.30 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $82.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ReneSola by 215.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

