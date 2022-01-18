Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price for the company.

NYSE:SKE opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.60.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

