ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. ZClassic has a market cap of $839,964.28 and $7,497.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.12 or 0.00311386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00087694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00123901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

