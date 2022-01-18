Zebi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,004.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $557,122.86 and approximately $5,004.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,124,991,434 coins and its circulating supply is 889,564,466 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

