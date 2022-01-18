Zeepin Price Tops $0.0009 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $464,314.45 and approximately $76,795.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.90 or 0.07453202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.90 or 0.99880414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067384 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007752 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

