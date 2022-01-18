ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $380,970.63 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $380,970.63 and approximately $298.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00202561 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00423422 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00072399 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

