Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.39

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 8308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
