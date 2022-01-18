Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.39

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 8308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,722,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

