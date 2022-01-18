Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.92 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and $1.48 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

