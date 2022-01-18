ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.92

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 42330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $639,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

