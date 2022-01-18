ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 456,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.