Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Up 3.8%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.53. 11,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 654,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZGNX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

