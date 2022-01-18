ZooKeeper Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $125,057.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.71 or 0.07531919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,079.01 or 0.99925952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00068074 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 96,650,554 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.