Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.74.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $254.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.10 and a 200-day moving average of $282.62. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

