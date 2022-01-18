Zymergen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,802 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 832% compared to the average volume of 515 call options.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 886,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

