Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $311.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

