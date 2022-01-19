-$0.03 EPS Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,468. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

