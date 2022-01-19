-$0.11 EPS Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,118. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.