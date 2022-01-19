-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUVB opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

