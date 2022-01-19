$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Driven Brands posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.20. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

