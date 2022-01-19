-$0.31 EPS Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

FFIE stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

