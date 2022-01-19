$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 10,421,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904,514. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.