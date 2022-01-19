$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Uniti Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 674,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 283,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

