$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Kaman posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kaman by 318.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1,337.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

