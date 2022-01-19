-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $695.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 3.44. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

