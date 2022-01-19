$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Upstart posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock valued at $341,756,829. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Upstart by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Upstart by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $214.97. Upstart has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

