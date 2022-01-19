$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

