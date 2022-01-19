$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,480. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

