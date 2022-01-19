$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

