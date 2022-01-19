$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
