$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Energizer posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Energizer stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,378. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.