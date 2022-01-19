0Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $471,967.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $471,967.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

