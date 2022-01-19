$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

