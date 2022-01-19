$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

