-$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 1,367,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,696. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

