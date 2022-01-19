111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $248.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 343.33%. The company had revenue of $519.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 111 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 111 by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 386,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 111 by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

