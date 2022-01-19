$120.64 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce sales of $120.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.27 million and the lowest is $116.01 million. IBEX posted sales of $117.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $477.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.57.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

