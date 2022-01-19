$131.88 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will announce sales of $131.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.64 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $489.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.41 million to $493.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $678.18 million, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $694.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

