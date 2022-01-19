141,274 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

