16,221 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,349,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 188,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $208.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

