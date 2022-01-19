$174.30 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post $174.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $166.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $891.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,855. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.