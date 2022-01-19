$229.76 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce $229.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.67 million and the highest is $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

