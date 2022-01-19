2,527,031 Shares in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,527,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,624,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.08% of Erasca as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $25,651,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. Erasca Inc has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

