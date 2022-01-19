$28.53 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report sales of $28.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $28.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $30.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.50 million, with estimates ranging from $108.69 million to $114.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.