$291.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce $291.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $295.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $244.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $106,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

