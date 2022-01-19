300,000 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000. United States Steel makes up about 2.1% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co. owned about 0.11% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

