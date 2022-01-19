338,727 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of Astra Space at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

ASTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

ASTR opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Astra Space, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $22.47.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.